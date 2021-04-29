First Community Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 24,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

FCBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

