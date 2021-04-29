First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $866.71. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $844.47 and its 200-day moving average is $657.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

