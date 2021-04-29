Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Finning International has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

