Financial Survey: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ladder Capital and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 5 1 2.86 SITE Centers 0 9 4 0 2.31

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.17%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34% SITE Centers 14.52% 3.76% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $504.89 million 2.98 $122.64 million $1.45 8.19 SITE Centers $448.64 million 6.42 $100.70 million $1.27 11.73

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats SITE Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

