Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 9,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

