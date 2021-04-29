Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

ADS stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.