Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

