Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 6,022 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 9.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.50. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,981. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.