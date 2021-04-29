Financial Comparison: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.52 $28.64 million $0.95 10.03

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.90%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

