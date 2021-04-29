Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 187.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

