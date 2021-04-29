Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.72 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.69 million and a PE ratio of -335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

