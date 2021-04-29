Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $99.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

