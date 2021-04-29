Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

