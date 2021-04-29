Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

CNI opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

