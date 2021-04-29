Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.30.

Shares of PKG opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

