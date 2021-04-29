Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

