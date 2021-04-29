Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 3,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $114.85.

