Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 1,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.