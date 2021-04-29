FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Robert Fraser Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 2,000 shares of FFI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 14th. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.
FFI Company Profile
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.