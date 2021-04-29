FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Robert Fraser Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 2,000 shares of FFI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 14th. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

