Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,913 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,913 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 407,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,696. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

