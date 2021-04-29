Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.54. 7,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

