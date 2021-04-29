Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,856 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4,759.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

