FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

