Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

FNMA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 2.38.

FNMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

