Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 53,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,424. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $465.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.