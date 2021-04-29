Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $19.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

