Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $385.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $385.00 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32. Facebook has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

