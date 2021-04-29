F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,472. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
