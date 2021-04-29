F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,472. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

