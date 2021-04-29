Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.950-6.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 539,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $148.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

