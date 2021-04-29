Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $253.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 1,527,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.