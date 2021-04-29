Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $253.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 1,527,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

