Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,918 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $65,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $61,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $96.43. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,887. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

