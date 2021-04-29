Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.