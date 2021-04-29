eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,551,050. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.