Exeedme (XED) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

