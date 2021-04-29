Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $124,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

