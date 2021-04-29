Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 613 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Shares of NVAX opened at $244.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

