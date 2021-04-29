Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 443.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

RTX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.