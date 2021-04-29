Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $158,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,184,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.