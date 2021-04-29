Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $168,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $27,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

