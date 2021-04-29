Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.