Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.26 on Monday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

