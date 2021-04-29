Everest Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $97.05 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

