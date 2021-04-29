Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of TPIC opened at $57.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

