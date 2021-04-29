EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About EuroSite Power
