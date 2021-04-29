EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

