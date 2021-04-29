Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.78 Million

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $614.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $607.26 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $583.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.27 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

