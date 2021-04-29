Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

