Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

ETH opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.70 million, a P/E ratio of 209.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

