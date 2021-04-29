Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NYSE:ETH opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $792.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

