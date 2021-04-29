ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

NYSE:ESE opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,848,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

