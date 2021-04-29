ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

